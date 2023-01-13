Detroit Golf Club ranks No. 35 on list of PGA Tour courses

(CBS DETROIT) - Golf Digest ranked every PGA Tour course from best to worst, and here is where the Detroit Golf Club ranked on the list.

The 38 courses that will host a PGA Tour event this season were ranked. These courses are located across the country in 19 different states.

In addition, this list only ranks U.S. courses and does not include any of the scheduled international events.

According to Golf Digest, the courses were ranked based on scores from its 1,900 course-ranking panelists.

The courses are evaluated and ranked by different factors, including shot options, layout variety, conditioning and character.

Here are the courses that were ranked among the top ten:

Augusta National Golf Club (Masters Tournament) Pebble Beach Golf Links (AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am)

Muirfield Village Golf Club (The Memorial Tournament)

Los Angeles Country Club: North (U.S. Open)

Oak Hill Country Club: East (PGA Championship)

The Riviera Country Club (The Genesis Invitational)

Congaree Golf Club (The CJ Cup in South Carolina)

TPC Sawgrass: Stadium (The Players Championship)

Olympia Fields Country Club: North (BMW Championship)

Quail Hollow Club (Wells Fargo Championship)



The Detroit Golf Club ranked No. 35 on the list.

Here's what Golf Digest said about the course: "Donald Ross designed two 18-hole courses at Detroit Golf Club on a tight plot of land in the middle of the city. An extensive renovation project was completed by Bruce Hepner in 2015 to restore the greens and bunkers. Most holes are framed by trees and are mostly up and back on flat land, though subtle rumbles in the land provide enough movement to offer strategic value and demanding shotmaking into these Ross greens, which average 5,150 square feet."

To see the list and read more about each course, visit here.