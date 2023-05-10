27-year-old man charged after fatally shooting man, injuring 2 others at Detroit gas station

(CBS DETROIT) - A man has been charged in the fatal shooting of a man and injuring two other people at a Detroit gas station over the weekend, the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office announced.

Samuel Anthony McCray, 27, of Detroit, has been charged with first-degree murder, two counts of assault with intent to murder and three counts of felony firearm and felony in possession.

The incident happened just after 3 a.m. on Saturday, May 6, inside the Mobil gas station at 12800 W. McNichols.

McCray allegedly tried to make a purchase of under $4, and when the purchase was declined, he tried to leave with the unpurchased items. The clerk then locked McCray inside the store with the victims.

According to the prosecutor's office, McCray argued with the clerk before producing a gun and firing shots. Gregory Kelly, 37, of Detroit, was fatally shot, and a 60-year-old man and a 37-year-old man, also of Detroit, were injured.

After the shooting, the clerk unlocked the door, and McCray fled the gas station.

At about 3:09 a.m., officers were dispatched to the gas station, and when they arrived, they discovered the victims and medics pronounced dead at the scene. The two victims were taken to a local hospital to be treated for their injuries.

Detroit officers arrested McCray on May 7. The investigation is ongoing.

McCray is scheduled to be arraigned on May 10.

"I want to be very clear," said Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy. "The investigation in this case is not finished, it is on going."