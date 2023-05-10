Judge denies bond for Detroit man accused of shooting 3, killing 1 at gas station after argument over $4

Bond denied for Detroit man accused of shooting 3, killing 1 at gas station after argument over $4

(CBS DETROIT) The man accused of shooting three people, killing one inside of a locked Detroit gas station faced a judge for the first time Wednesday.

Samuel McCray was denied bond and is facing a number of charges including first-degree murder.

Prosecutors allege McCray shot the victims after an argument over a few dollars with the store clerk at a gas station on West McNichols in Detroit.

The judge called McCray a serious threat to the community as she ruled to deny him bond over allegations that he shot three people inside a Detroit gas station.

"The court is going to remand you to the Wayne County Jail," the judge said.

Wayne County prosecutors laid out their case during McCray's first court appearance, accusing him of being behind the deadly shooting.

It's alleged the incident happened after he became angry when his card was declined for a purchase of just under $4.

Prosecutors say the situation escalated when the clerk locked the door to the gas station as McCray tried to leave without paying.

McCray and the clerk began to argue which is when he threatened to shoot everyone inside the store if the clerk didn't let him leave.

He's accused of shooting the three customers inside, killing 37-year-old Gregory Kelly before he got away in a White expedition.

"The defendant admitted to not calling the police before or after the shooting or the hours and days after the shooting. The defendant admitted to changing his clothes after the shooting because he didn't want to be recognized. The defendant further admitted to disposing of the gun he used and also planned to get rid of his own phone," the prosecutor said.

Prosecutors say the driver of the white Expedition was the suspect's mother and another passenger in the car was her boyfriend.

The case remains under investigation and it's unclear if any other person involved will be charged.

The gas station is also closed because it was found the business was operating without a license.

McCray is scheduled to be in court on May 23 for a probable cause conference.