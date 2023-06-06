Detroit gas station clerk behind bars after allegedly shooting, killing customer

(CBS DETROIT) - A Detroit gas station clerk is awaiting charges after being accused of shooting and killing a customer suspected of stealing.

"I thought, wow, the last 24 hours that gas station was open and was wondering what happened," said Larry Johnson, a long-time southwest Detroit resident.

Detroit police say the shooting happened early Monday morning at a Mobil on the corner of Clarke and West Vernor Highway.

"It's ridiculous," said Barbara Johnson.

Barbara Johnson and her husband Larry are regular customers at this Mobil station. They said they are still in disbelief a customer was shot and killed for stealing.

"He was in the wrong. He should've called the police first," Barbara said.

According to police, the customer did not appear to be a threat to the clerk and said that's why that clerk was arrested.

Community activist Ron Burress said the community is still upset about the clerk who locked customers inside a Mobile station on 6 Mile and the Lodge Freeway. The clerk had a dispute with a customer inside and locked other customers inside. That resulted in another customer being shot and killed. That clerk was charged with involuntary manslaughter last week. Burress is asking the community to boycott these locations.

"Stop going to it. Don't go there no more," Burress said.

Burress said what bothers him most is that these gas stations were operating illegally.

"They should be held accountable because … they don't have a license and not operating how you supposed to," Burress added.

Johnson said these killings are pointless and said perhaps the customer accused of stealing was just struggling.

"We can replace the merchandise, but we can't replace a life," Johnson said.

The names of the victim and the clerk have not been released.