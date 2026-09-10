Detroit city officials announce funding to expand after-school program

For Detroit dad Sloan Gibson, the Get on and Learn (GOAL) Line program has become a big part of his fourth-grader's routine.

"It gives not only my son the chance to grow as a student, but also see his friends after school. He has many friends that go to different schools," said Gibson.

Now, more Detroit families could get that same opportunity. Detroit Mayor Mary Sheffield announced a $2.2 million city investment to expand the program by adding four recreation centers and three Detroit Public Library locations.

"On top of that, it's a safe space. So, when we talk about public safety, we have a safe space where young people are learning, connecting, and engaged and supported," said Sheffield.

The expansion is expected to give up to 1,000 more students access to after-school programming this school year. For the first time, GOAL Line will also have locations in all seven city council districts.

"I'm excited to see that the progress is literal progress. It's not figurative. There are more places. There are more children being served. There are more options being offered," said Ricky Fountain, executive director of the Community Education Commission.

But even with that growth, there is still a waiting list. Fountain says families with the greatest need are prioritized, including those seeking programming five days a week.

Detroit Public Schools Community District Superintendent Nikolai Vitti says the expansion provides more students with a safe place to go after the school day ends.

"This is about the whole child. This is about attacking the challenges that exist based on socioeconomics and the challenges that the district faces in not being able to offer this directly through our school system," said Vitti.

Sheffield says the long-term goal is to have an after-school opportunity within two miles of every Detroit school.