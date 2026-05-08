Detroit Fire Department welcomes 31 new firefighters to the ranks

A new class of heroes will be joining the Detroit Fire Department.

On Friday, a graduation was held at Second Ebenezer Church in Detroit, where 31 new firefighters will join the ranks.

CBS Detroit

The city says DFD is one of the most rigorous fire academy programs in the region.

"Was a no-brainer. I always wanted to be a firefighter when I was young. Seen that Detroit was hiring, jumped on it," said Darin Johnson.

Originally from California, Johnson played professional basketball overseas for years.

"It (basketball) was my first love. I grew up and started playing basketball when I was about 6 years old, following in my sister's footsteps. I went to the University of Washington and played college ball there. After that, I went overseas and played professional for about eight years. Now, I'm here," said Johnson.

Johnson says that he knew fighting fires would be his next move.

"My mom, dad and sister were all saved by a fire department back in California. It inspired me, made me want to get into that. Felt like it was an honor to be able to join something like this," he said.

His colleague, 28-year-old Joseph Nazzaro, is a New York native and veteran.

CBS Detroit

"I moved up to the Detroit area about three to four years ago. Joined the service young, 17 years old in the army, did 11 years, got out this year," said Nazzaro

Nazzaro says his dad remains his inspiration.

"Following in my dad's footsteps. He wasn't a fireman, but he was a NYC police officer for twenty years. He served during 9/11. I watched him make a lot of sacrifices growing up. And just want to make dad proud and help as many people out as I can," said Nazzaro.

Many in this graduating class have a background in public safety, including Detroiter Jenaie Edwards, who says she's ready to face this new challenge and inspire young girls to know they, too, can pursue a similar career.

"Don't quit. Give it your best and just know that when you feel like you can't, yes, you can," she said.