Detroit father seeking justice for son 10 years after his murder: "It's time"

As Father's Day approaches, a Detroit father is marking a painful milestone: 10 years since his son was fatally shot.

Terrance Graham said June 15 marked a decade since his 20-year-old son, Martinus Wilson, was killed while driving a co-worker home from work.

According to Graham, authorities believed his son was not the intended target. Instead, investigators believe the co-worker riding with him was the person being sought when the shooting occurred.

"Getting that call was the scariest thing that ever happened," Graham said. "I got a phone call very bluntly telling my wife that Martinus was dead."

Over the past 10 years, Graham said he and his wife have worked through the many stages of grief by turning their loss into a mission to help others.

"You have to find purpose," Graham said. "You have to find purpose to push through so that his life is not gone in vain."

The couple has launched initiatives to support families who have experienced similar tragedies.

Graham said his wife operates The Martinus Way Foundation, which supports siblings grieving the loss of a brother or sister. He also created Men Moving With Purpose, an organization focused on mentoring fathers and young men facing personal struggles.

"We've got The Martinus Way Foundation going on, which my wife runs to help grieving siblings that lost siblings," Graham said. "I have the Men Moving With Purpose movement to help fathers and young men who may have struggles or things they're trying to work through."

Graham has also written several books and was scheduled to speak at a Detroit Police Department brunch designed to connect families who have lost loved ones and provide support resources.

Despite the passage of time, Graham said he remains confident that those responsible for his son's death will eventually be held accountable.

"That justice is coming. That day is coming where we finally sit down and see this person that took my son's life and see them pay the price for it," Graham said. "I beg for you to just turn yourself in. It's time."

Detroit police continue to investigate Wilson's killing. Anyone with information can remain anonymous by contacting Crime Stoppers at 800-Speak Up or by submitting a tip through DetroitRewards.TV.