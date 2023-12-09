Reward offered for information on two men fatally shot seven years ago in Detroit

DETROIT, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Crime Stoppers of Michigan is offering a cash reward for any information about who killed Martinus Wilson, 20, and Nathan Mosby Jr., 27, seven years ago.

Wilson and Mosby were fatally shot on June 15, 2016, at 3 a.m.

Martinus took a co-worker home after their late shift at Applebee's in Roseville, according to crime stoppers.

Mosby met them and sat in the friend's car talking about their day on the job.

Later, two suspects appeared on foot and started shooting into the parked vehicle, crime stoppers said.

The shooting happened at 6049 Rohns Street near Gratiot on Detroit's eastside.

Crime stoppers said that any information that leads to an arrest will be awarded a cash reward of up to $2,500 gifted anonymously.

Anyone with information can make an anonymous call to 1-800-SPEAK-UP or submit a tip online.