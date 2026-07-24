Detroit father mourning son's death less than one month after daughter's drowning

Less than one month after a father buried his daughter, he's now having to bury his son.

This comes after his 15-year-old son died in a shooting on Wednesday evening.

Glenn Bradley Sr. is still getting over the loss of his 14-year-old daughter Aamina, who tragically drowned on June 27. Now, he's coming to grips with the unexpected loss of his 15-year-old son.

"Of course, everybody is worried about me because these are my children," said Glenn Bradley Sr., the father of Aamina Bradley and Glenn Bradley Jr.

His son, who carries his name, Glenn Bradley Jr., died at the scene of a shooting on Deer Track Drive in Ypsilanti Township around 6:30 p.m. Wednesday. The Washtenaw County Sheriff's Office says it's still investigating exactly what happened, but as of now, it seems to be accidental.

"It happened in his grandfather's garage. I guess his cousin got a hold of his mother's pistol. From what I was told, they were playing with it. The other little boy was pointing the gun around, and it went off. Glenn Jr. was shot in his head," Glenn Bradley Sr. said.

The sheriff's office says no adults were home, and as of now, they're not looking into any violation of safe storage laws.

"Glenn Jr. was a great friend, a great son. He was one of the ones that was favored everywhere he went. He loved to help people," he said.

That's also how Glenn Bradley Sr. is remembering his 14-year-old daughter Aamina, who drowned in the Detroit River while saving her 9-year-old cousin.

"I was just in the process of finally allowing these emotions to come in so I could process Aamina, and I'm sitting in the driveway in the car and I get this call. You know, it's just so much," Glenn Bradley Sr. said.

The Bradley family now has two GoFundMe campaigns set up so the community can help them properly say goodbye to both Aamina and Glenn Jr., two children with bright futures, now gone too soon.