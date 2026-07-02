Watch CBS News
Local News

Father remembers 14-year-old daughter who drowned in Detroit River

By
Alysia Burgio
Alysia Burgio
Growing up in Metro Detroit, joining the CBS News Detroit team is a lifelong dream for Alysia Burgio.
Read Full Bio
Alysia Burgio

/ CBS Detroit

Add CBS News on Google

A Metro Detroit father is speaking out after his teenage daughter lost her life last weekend while saving a family member in the Detroit River. A young girl whose father told CBS News Detroit died a hero.

Glenn Bradley recalls the harrowing moment his 14-year-old child, Aamina, took her last breath.

"I was in a state of shock. This tore my heart to shreds. It was my favorite girl in the world," said Bradley.

screenshot-2026-07-02-165339.png
Glenn Bradley

On Saturday, June 27, Bradley's family gathered for his son's graduation at Maheras-Gentry Park on Detroit's east side when the celebration turned grim.

"We heard kids screaming that somebody was drowning. I see my niece laying limped in my sister's arm and then I looked over, and Aamina was kind of fighting in the water," he said.

screenshot-2026-07-02-165614.png
CBS Detroit

Bradley says his daughter jumped in the water to rescue her 9-year-old cousin, who fell in when the current dragged Aamina under.

"I end up jumping in the water. She said, 'Dad, help me.' As I got close to her, I reached down, and she just disappeared," said Bradley.

It's been nearly a week since Aamina's drowning, and for many, her death is gut-wrenching. Her dad tells CBS News Detroit that his daughter's heroic actions that day are a true testament to the person she was.

screenshot-2026-07-02-165721.png
CBS Detroit

"It's surreal. I'm numb at times. Sometimes I break down from time to time. She was a hero at that moment," he said.

Aamina is best described as brave, outgoing and a young girl with big dreams. Bradley says her legacy is one he intends to carry on.

"She was a beautiful soul. I was looking forward to a lot of things with her and we're going to continue to let her live on. To know her was to love her," he said.

Aamina's family is planning a balloon release on Saturday, July 4, at Maheras-Gentry Park around 7 p.m. Anyone who knows Aamina is welcome to attend. 

In:

© 2026 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue