Father remembers 14-year-old daughter who drowned in Detroit River

A Metro Detroit father is speaking out after his teenage daughter lost her life last weekend while saving a family member in the Detroit River. A young girl whose father told CBS News Detroit died a hero.

Glenn Bradley recalls the harrowing moment his 14-year-old child, Aamina, took her last breath.

"I was in a state of shock. This tore my heart to shreds. It was my favorite girl in the world," said Bradley.

Glenn Bradley

On Saturday, June 27, Bradley's family gathered for his son's graduation at Maheras-Gentry Park on Detroit's east side when the celebration turned grim.

"We heard kids screaming that somebody was drowning. I see my niece laying limped in my sister's arm and then I looked over, and Aamina was kind of fighting in the water," he said.

CBS Detroit

Bradley says his daughter jumped in the water to rescue her 9-year-old cousin, who fell in when the current dragged Aamina under.

"I end up jumping in the water. She said, 'Dad, help me.' As I got close to her, I reached down, and she just disappeared," said Bradley.

It's been nearly a week since Aamina's drowning, and for many, her death is gut-wrenching. Her dad tells CBS News Detroit that his daughter's heroic actions that day are a true testament to the person she was.

CBS Detroit

"It's surreal. I'm numb at times. Sometimes I break down from time to time. She was a hero at that moment," he said.

Aamina is best described as brave, outgoing and a young girl with big dreams. Bradley says her legacy is one he intends to carry on.

"She was a beautiful soul. I was looking forward to a lot of things with her and we're going to continue to let her live on. To know her was to love her," he said.

Aamina's family is planning a balloon release on Saturday, July 4, at Maheras-Gentry Park around 7 p.m. Anyone who knows Aamina is welcome to attend.