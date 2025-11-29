Man killed in shooting on west side of Detroit near Nardin Park

A man is dead after a shooting near Nardin Park on Detroit's west side Friday night, according to police.

The shooting happened on the 5100 block of West Chicago, officials said.

Officials have yet to disclose other details surrounding the incident, including whether any suspects have been arrested.

Police in Detroit, Michigan, investigate a shooting on the 5100 block of West Chicago on Nov. 28, 2025. CBS News Detroit

Video at the scene showed several police vehicles, police tape and investigators searching the area.

This story is developing. Stay with CBS News Detroit as more information becomes available.