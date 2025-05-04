1 dead, 1 in custody after shooting on Detroit's west side

14-year-old lured to Northville Township home; Pistons season ends in playoffs; more top stories

A male is dead and another person is in custody after a shooting on Detroit's west side Sunday morning, according to police.

The incident happened on the 700 block of Grand Boulevard around 10:30 a.m.

Detroit police Commander Ian Severy says a dispute between the male and another person led to shots being fired. The male died from gunshot wounds.

The other person involved in the dispute is in custody, and officials say they're cooperating with investigators.

It's unknown if the two people knew each other.

Severy says Sunday's shooting had no impact on Detroit's Cinco de Mayo parade, which happened around four miles west of the incident.