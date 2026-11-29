A female is dead and two other people are injured after a shooting on the east side of Detroit early Sunday, according to police.

Police received an alert that multiple shots were fired on the 16000 block of East Warren Avenue in the city's Morningside neighborhood around 1:51 a.m. Deputy Chief Arnold Williams said responding officers learned the female, whose age has yet to be disclosed by officials, was fatally shot and that there were two other victims, a male and a female.

Deputy Chief Arnold Williams of the Detroit Police Department discusses a shooting that happened on the 16000 block of East Warren Avenue on Nov. 29, 2026. Detroit Police Department

The two injured individuals, whose ages also have yet to be disclosed by police, were taken to a hospital. Other details weren't immediately known.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Crime Stoppers of Michigan at 1-800-773-2587 or submit a tip at Detroit Rewards TV.