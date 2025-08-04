Two-year-old Detroit girl died after she was struck by vehicle, police say incident was an accident

Child killed after hit by family vehicle in Detroit

A 2-year-old girl has died as a result of her injuries after she was struck by a family vehicle in Detroit.

The incident that Detroit Police Captain Derrick Griffin called a "tragic accident" happened about 5:30 p.m. Sunday in the area of Victoria Avenue and McDougall Street. The child was in the arms of a sibling, but she got down and ran into the street as her father was starting to drive off. She was then struck by the vehicle.

The girl was taken by first responders to Children's Hospital, where she was initially reported in critical condition. She later died.

Detroit Police, Fire and EMS units were at the scene; follow up investigation will include the Detroit Police Department Fatal Squad Unit.

"Our hearts and condolences go out to this family and to this community," Griffin said.