Detroit educators react to sexual abuse allegations against Cesar Chavez

Once a revered and beloved figure in the farmworker movement, new sexual abuse allegations against labor leader Cesar Chavez are reaching far beyond the union line.

"This can happen in our community, too. And it's a warning, I think, for us to be careful about putting some of these people on pedestals and not questioning things when something seems off or wrong," said Reyna Esquivel-King, assistant professor of History at the Center for Latino and Latin American Studies at Wayne State University.

In a New York Times investigative report, several survivors allege Chavez, who died in 1993, abused and molested multiple women and young girls over decades, including the co-founder of the United Farm Workers Union, Dolores Huerta.

For historians like Esquivel-King, the revelations have rocked the very foundation of the movement.

"The labor movement is supposed to enhance people's rights. It's supposed to take care of the workers and the people, and so to have that type of gross abuse is a really hard thing to deal with," said Esquivel-King.

Esquivel-King says some of the records that corroborate the alleged abuse can be found in the university's archives.

"The Reuther Library has one of the letters from one of these teens accusing him in 1970, and it's just sitting there in the archive for how many years?" said Esquivel-King.

One of the local schools named in his honor, Cesar Chavez Academy in Detroit, released a statement in response to the report:

"The Leona Group regards all allegations involving harm or abuse, especially towards children, with the utmost seriousness and focus. We consider the recently alleged acts of a prominent historical figure to be horrific and unimaginable. Our school district, Cesar Chavez Academy, is not defined by any one individual, but by the values we live out each day. Our schools are composed of dedicated caring individuals who prepare students to be successful in life. Our values are rooted in respect, dignity, accountability and an enduring commitment to children and the community. We are monitoring the impact of this deeply disturbing situation and will respond accordingly to protect the sanctity of what we do and who we serve."

CBS News Detroit reached out to Detroit city leaders, including Councilwoman Gabriela Santiago-Romero and the Office of Sustainability's Urban Agriculture Division, but they declined to comment.

With previous plans to create a permanent exhibit dedicated to the labor leader now up in the air, Esquivel-King says the discovery of the alleged abuse could be the start of a greater conversation in holding people accountable, regardless of their place in history.

"I hope that this opens up people's eyes again to listen to the victims and to not place blame, but just hear and be there for them," said Esquivel-King.