Woman shares story of surviving abuse in Detroit, aims to help other victims

October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month. Every year, the Detroit Police Department honors those who have lost their lives and supports others still facing abuse.

In a room full of survivors, advocates and family members on Saturday, Mercedes Baskerville bravely shared her story.

"Started out super fun, charming, having a great time. But over time, I guess the real person, so to speak, came out," Baskerville said.

She says that over a six-year period her relationship escalated from mental and verbal abuse to physical assault.

"I did not think that I could do better than this person after years of manipulation, beatdown and another form of abuse that I had encountered with the person, which is what made me stay. I didn't feel like I could get out." Baskerville said.

Photos she shared on Saturday showed the aftermath of a brutal encounter where her alleged abuser punched her in the face, ripped out her hair and strangled her.

"I did not see it coming. There was no argument that led to it. There was no back and forth or anything like that," Baskerville said.

She had the courage to file charges against her former boyfriend.

"I just got tired, and I just knew that it would get worse because that night, the third time, he almost killed me," Baskerville said.

She is not alone in her experience.

The purple in the room during Saturday's event represented bravery and strength.

"You survived that relationship and you made it out. So yes, you are a survivor. You were strong enough to get out of that situation," Latasha Adams, a detective with the Detroit Police Department, said.

Detroit police made sure resources and organizations were present at the event.

The DPD has a message for those still trapped.

"I want them to know that there's always a way out. You do not have to stay with your abuser. I know it may be scary. I know it may seem impossible, but there's a way out, and if you contact us or reach out to us, we can help you," Adams said.

Take it from one survivor who spoke up first on social media.

"I took pictures of my face after the abuse, and I put it out there and I wrote about it and more than 950 women responded," Baskerville said.

She later spoke about it in court.

"I think that when it comes to domestic violence, sure, awareness is important, but I think that we're all aware. Action is what is important," Baskerville said.

She says that's when the healing journey can begin.

"Come up with a plan, get resources, call the police, and even if that is not the person, that first contact that's going to help you; they are going to put you in contact with a resource that can help you. But you have to stick to it," Baskerville said.

The Detroit Police Department's Domestic Violence Unit and Victim Assistance Program is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week. You can contact them at 313-833-1660.

If you or someone you know needs help, you can contact the National Domestic Violence Helpline at 1-800-799-SAFE