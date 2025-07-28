Detroit Dog Rescue in urgent need of fosters after taking in dozens of dogs from puppy mill

An emergency rescue operation in Colorado saved dozens of dogs in June.

The schnauzers found living in horrifying conditions were pulled from a suspected commercial breeder in a large-scale cruelty case.

Last week, 57 of them were loaded onto a plane to Michigan to start new lives, but they need your help.

"I don't want to make anybody feel bad, but this is where your puppy comes from. They were used for breeding," said Kristina Millman, executive director of Detroit Dog Rescue.

"They were so severely matted that many of them could not move properly," added Theresa Strader, executive director of National Mill Dog Rescue.

Larry is one of the 165 schnauzers recently rescued from a puppy mill in Colorado after allegedly being abused, neglected, kept in small spaces, and covered in filth.

"What water we did see was just sludge, basically just filthy algae water, dead mice in it, mice swimming in it. I mean, it was literally like, 'How are these dogs alive?'" Strader said.

Forty dogs were taken in by Detroit Dog Rescue despite being overwhelmed by regular intake in the city.

"We utilized our puppy room, we utilized our training room, and we utilized an incredible team of volunteers," Millman said.

The rescue desperately needs people to foster.

"We're going to supply you with food. We're going to supply the veterinary care. We are going to supply you down to blankets and pee-pee pads, if we have to; we just need you to open your home and your heart," Millman said.

Now these dogs will get to hear gentle words whispered in their ear, feel soft strokes to fur no longer matted, and be in the arms of someone who cares.

"They've never had a dog bed. It's the saddest thing, because you can see he just wants to be loved and held," Millman said.

You can help these dogs live the life they deserve by becoming a foster.

Dog and cat breeding operations were shut down at the puppy mill in Colorado. The owner is being charged with more than 200 counts of misdemeanor animal cruelty.