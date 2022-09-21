Detroit designer featured on runway at New York Fashion Week

(CBS DETROIT) - Michigan is once again making its mark in the fashion world.

Up-and-coming Detroit design label Nandanie was seen strutting down the runway in two New York Fashion Week shows.

"It felt like a fairytale, it was amazing," said Nandanie designer and founder, Nancy Berman.

The luxury necktie collection features ready-to-wear styles in streamlined, petite silhouettes.

"It has to be easy, it has to be beautiful and it has to elevate your outfit," said Berman.

The designer said each necktie is made using sustainable couture materials.

"I started buying fabrics from other luxury brands that had leftover fabric. For instance, this green tie, this was Alice & Olivia material."

Berman's necktie collection was first envisioned less than a year ago in November.

"I've always loved ties," said Berman. "In the 90s I wore ties, they were really cool. Then they just seemed to disappear. It just got me thinking, why aren't there ties for women anymore?"

Since then, the brand has taken off. That may be thanks to the designer's ambition and drive.

"I just decided this is what I'm going to do, I want to do this and I'm going to make it happen," said Berman.

It's this passion the designer hopes all women feel when wearing items from her brand.

Berman described her debut collection as "empowering and confidence-boosting."

"I want a woman to put on the tie, for her confidence to be lifted and I want her to walk into a room and feel she has an equal seat at the table, to feel that she can do anything she wants to do," said Berman.

In addition to two NYFW runway shows, the Nandanie necktie collection was also featured in Harpar's Bazaar.

"It's actually kind of crazy, it's just really taken off very fast," said Berman.

To learn more about Nandanie and shop the local designer's collection, click here.