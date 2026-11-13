Detroit transit officials call horses on bus an opportunity to retrain transit operators

Detroit transit officials say two horses that boarded a city bus Saturday appear to have been brought aboard for reasons other than service, and they called the incident an opportunity to retrain bus operators.

In an updated statement, the Detroit Department of Transportation said it reviewed social media posts and onboard camera footage of the incident. The department said it welcomes service animals that meet the requirements of the Americans with Disabilities Act.

Officials acknowledged that the actions in the video were meant to draw awareness to a positive cause. The statement did not say what the cause was. They said the incident also raised safety concerns for other passengers and for the horses themselves.

The department said the episode is also a chance to educate Detroit residents about its efforts to provide safe, timely and high-quality service. The City of Detroit said it stands ready to help local entrepreneurs by connecting them with programs and opportunities that safely increase awareness of their organizations and expand their positive impact.

The video, filmed on Seven Mile Road, has since gone viral. It shows the horses and two people near the bus, then the horses walking on after one of the people spoke with someone aboard. The bus driver lowered the wheelchair ramp.

In an earlier statement Tuesday, the department said the incident was not consistent with its policy and could create an unsafe and uncomfortable ride for passengers. The department's website says the only animals allowed on board are service animals, which must sit on the floor or in a passenger's lap.