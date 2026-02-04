Detroit Curling Club celebrates sport's rich history at home

Charlie Race encourages his teammate to guide the stone down the sheet of ice to the center of the circle.

"I would equate it, if you're a golfer, it's almost like trying to putt and, you know, getting a feel for how hard to throw it," Race said.

After Race retired four years ago, he was looking for something fun to do.

"It's a great sport to come out, and especially for retirees, we got the rinks during the day, and you can start as an older person and become competitive," Race said.

He found the Detroit Curling Club, which celebrated its 140th Anniversary in 2025.

"The oldest recorded curling in the United States is in the Detroit area, dating back to 1832, and so curling has been around for quite a while here in the Detroit area," said Mike Grudzinski, vice president of Detroit Curling Club.

The clubhouse in Ferndale is decorated with pictures of well-known Detroit figures.

"Horace and John Dodge, who started Dodge truck or Dodge Motor, were members, and we have a photo of them playing on the Detroit River in 1916," Grudzinski said.

Prominent members like Elizabeth Demers compete at the national level.

"I also just came back from senior nationals, where we took a silver medal with my teammate Anne Swisshelm, who is a two-time Olympian," Demers said.

She says curling is for everyone.

"I love competing, so I just I love being on the ice with people. I love communication. I love making great shots. And I just like all sports, I love the resilience of it," Demers said.

The sport has grown in popularity so much that now the Detroit Curling Club has 400 members.

"You come into this club and an older person, you get to meet three or 400 new friends," Race said.

And the best part is...

"The winners generally got to buy the losers' drink at the end of it," Race said.

Everyone's a winner at the Detroit Curling Club.

The Detroit Curling Club offers clinics to people who want to try the sport.