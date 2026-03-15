Thousands celebrate St. Patrick's Day early in Detroit's Corktown neighborhood

Dozens of marching bands, floats and businesses were walking down Michigan Avenue in Detroit's Corktown neighborhood on Sunday for the 68th annual St. Patrick's Parade.

"It's just so much fun. Everybody's having a good time. Everybody's enjoying each other, camaraderie of all the people and celebrating St Patrick's Day," Kevin Sinning, from Mount Clemens, Michigan, said.

Parade-goers had the luck of the Irish on their hands. Thousands got to enjoy great weather.

"I just love the community, and the proud and just being together, everybody, like we're just united and it's great. Whether you're Irish or not, everybody's Irish today," Kim Bannon, of Detroit, said.

It's one of the longest-running and largest St. Patrick's Day parades in the U.S.

"A lot of the parades quit having a parade because of financial restraints and Detroit has had the parade every year, except for COVID. It's a huge parade. We're recognized around the country," Mike Kelly, Chairman, Detroit St. Patrick's Parade, said.

Organizers said additional funds are always welcome.

"The parade costs more money every year. We're always looking for sponsors to keep this family tradition going," Kelly said.

More than 60 organizations signed up this year to take part.

"You hear horror stories about Detroit, but it's not true," Anthony Cicola, from Harrison Township, Michigan, said. "Detroit does a great job down here and it's nice to see it's all cleaned up. It's just safe, and it's wonderful, great time."

For many families and groups of friends, there's nothing that will get in the way of celebrating the holiday.

"We're here celebrating my good buddy, Jay's birthday. It was a little bit colder last year, but we've been out here many times, and it's been way cold, snow, and wind and 10 degrees, and we've been here where it was 65 degrees, so it's always a good time. Nothing would stop us," Sinning said.