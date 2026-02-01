Security guard shoots man after being fired upon outside bar in Detroit's Corktown neighborhood

Police in Detroit say they're investigating an early Saturday shooting that involved a security guard injuring a man who fired at them outside a bar in the city's Corktown neighborhood.

The man arrived at the bar on the 2100 block of Trumbull Avenue around 1:17 a.m. and became involved in an altercation with the security guard, police said. The man "produced a gun" and fired shots at security outside the business.

According to officials, the security guard then returned fire, striking the man. He was taken to the hospital.

Both weapons were recovered, police said. The security guard was detained and later released.