Detroit opens cooling centers amid heat advisory for Southeast Michigan

(CBS DETROIT) - Cooling centers will be available on Tuesday for Detroit residents to find relief from the hot temperatures amid a heat advisory for most of Southeast Michigan.

The following recreation centers will be open to residents from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.:

Patton Recreation Center at 2301 Woodmere Street

Heilmann Recreation Center at 19601 Brock Avenue

Northwest Activities Center at 18100 Meyers Road

The city's health department says that all Detroit Public Library locations will serve as cooling centers during their normal operating hours.

"We want to ensure everyone in the city of Detroit has a safe place to go to escape the extreme heat," said City of Detroit Chief Public Health Officer Denise Fair Razo. "It's incredibly important for everyone to take extra precautions and please be sure to check in on your loved ones, neighbors and pets over the coming days."

As temperatures are forecasted to be in the mid-90s, and heat indices will reach the 100-degree mark, health officials are encouraging residents to drink more water and limit time outdoors during these extreme temperatures. Residents should also know the signs of heat exhaustion and heat stroke, including nausea, confusion and rapid or slowed heart rate.

The heat advisory is issued for most of Southeast Michigan from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. CBS News Detroit's meteorologists have issued a NEXT Weather Alert Day for hazardous heat and a risk of severe storms.

Schools within the Detroit Public Schools Community District will be released three hours early Tuesday, and Oak Park Schools will release students two hours earlier than usual due to the heat.