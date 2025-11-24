Detroit's bus system revamp nearing completion with Coolidge Bus Terminal

The City of Detroit unveiled the future of its public transportation Monday at its nearly completed Coolidge Terminal.

Whether it's broken-down buses or a shortage of drivers, Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan says the city faced a $250 million, five-year project to fix Detroit's bus system. This new terminal is the city's way of putting its money where its mouth is.

The three-building complex isn't only a $160 million new facility, but it's a symbol of what Detroit is doing to bring its bus system back up to speed.

"We are going to bring in brand new buses into a brand new terminal complex, with fairly paid drivers, fairly paid mechanics, and a new system," Mayor Duggan said.

The Detroit Department of Transportation's fleet of 300 buses is going out with the old and in with the new, thanks to state and federal grants allowing the city to purchase 129 brand new buses, or roughly 44% of the fleet.

"Our riders are well aware of the struggles of our aging fleet," said Robert Cramer, Detroit Department of Transportation executive director of transit. "With last week's federal grant award, DDOT will soon have the most modern bus fleet in the United States."

"We're going to have 200 buses on the street before the end of this month for the first time in five years," Duggan said.

The Detroit Department of Transportation received $20 million from a state transportation bill to find a solution to the driver shortage and to find mechanics to keep these new buses running as long as possible.

"That allowed us to not just raise the drivers' pay, but now we've raised the top-end mechanics' pay from $26 to $34 an hour," Duggan said.

The terminal includes a 121,192 square foot climate-controlled storage building, where 120 buses will be housed overnight or when not in use. The new facility also includes a 54,293 square foot maintenance building and a 16,922 square foot administration building.

The Coolidge Terminal is nearing completion, with an expected opening date of April 2026.