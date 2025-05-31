Watch Live: Detroit City FC vs. Midwest United FC

Detroit City FC is back in USL W League action at historic Keyworth Stadium for the third time in seven days, welcoming Midwest United FC for a 7 p.m. kickoff. The match can be streamed for free on CBSDetroit.com.

Le Rouge is riding high, fresh off of its first win of the 2025 USL W League season, after trouncing Toledo Villa FC, 6-0, at Keyworth Stadium on Wednesday evening. It was a wire-to-wire domination out of Detroit City FC after midfielder Kate Childers started the

scoring in the 2nd minute, beating Toledo goalkeeper Deighton Wamer with a shot from distance. Just minutes later, Hannah Crum played in Abby Smothers who calmly finished to make it 2-0. Childers added her second goal of the match in the 40th minute after earning a free header off a corner kick.

It would be more of the same in the second half, as Detroit City FC scored three more goals, two coming from Hannah Crum, and the final goal of the evening coming from Tatiana Mason. The win catapults Detroit City from 5th to 3rd in the Great Lakes

Division standings.

Midwest United FC, currently in 2nd place in the division, also took the pitch on Wednesday evening, defeating Kalamazoo FC on the road. Midwest has scored in every match they've played this season, scoring eight goals in 4 games. Midwest United FC has already faced off against AFC Ann Arbor twice, starting the season with a draw against them before losing 2-1 in the reverse fixture.

Last season, Detroit City FC did the double over Midwest United FC, coming out victorious against this weekend's opponents 2-1 at home, and 1-0 on the road. Le Rouge's win at home against Midwest United was the club's first-ever victory over them, and their 1-0 result on the road clinched the USL W League's Great Lakes Division for Le Rouge.

CBS News Detroit is the official broadcast partner of Detroit City FC. This story is reprinted with permission from Detroit City FC.