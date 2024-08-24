Detroit City FC vs. FC Tulsa

(CBS DETROIT) - Detroit City FC returns to Keyworth Stadium this Saturday after a three-game road trip to face off against FC Tulsa. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. and broadcast locally on Detroit50 (WKBD-TV). Supporters located in Michigan can stream the match for free at CBSDetroit.com.

DCFC comes into this match after its second straight victory, a 3-2 victory against Tampa Bay Rowdies. Devon Amoo-Mensah's goal off of a corner in the third minute gave Le Rouge the lead early, but after going into the half level at 1-1, Ben Morris would add on a brace in the second half, securing victory for Le Rouge. With the three goals, it would be the first match Detroit scored more than one goal since the 4-0 victory against Miami FC on June 29.

With the victory, Detroit City moves to fourth place in the Eastern Conference, two points ahead of fifth-place Indy Eleven and three points behind third-place Tampa Bay.

FC Tulsa comes into this match off a 2-0 road loss to Memphis 901 FC on Saturday. Tulsa struggled to enter the attacking third, not registering a shot on target throughout the 90 minutes. With the loss, FC Tulsa remains in ninth place in the Western Conference, sitting level on 27 points with eighth place Monterey Bay FC.

After a brilliant start to the season at home, Detroit City has struggled at home, having not picked up a home victory in six matches. The last victory came on June 15, a 2-0 win over Charleston Battery.

Detroit City has never picked up three points against Tulsa. The last time these two faced off was last June in Tulsa, as the home team walked away with a 3-2 victory. The points were shared last May at Keyworth when these sides last met in Hamtramck.

Four of the next five DCFC games will be played on home turf at Keyworth, with the next match being against Hartford Athletic next Saturday, August 31. Tickets for all Detroit City matches can be found at www.detcityfc.com/tickets.

For more information about Detroit City FC, visit detcityfc.com and follow @DetroitCityFC on X and Facebook and @detroitcityfootballclub on Instagram.

CBS News Detroit is the official broadcast partner of Detroit City FC. This story is reprinted with permission from Detroit City FC.