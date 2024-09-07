Watch Live: Detroit City FC vs. El Paso Locomotive FC

(CBS DETROIT) - Detroit City FC continues their Push for the Playoffs this Saturday night, traveling to Texas to face off against El Paso Locomotive FC. Kickoff from Southwest University Park is set for 9 p.m. and will be broadcast locally on Detroit50 (WKBD-TV). Supporters located in Michigan can stream the match for free at CBSDetroit.com

Detroit comes into this match off a 1-1 draw last Saturday against Hartford Athletic. DCFC would go down early on as the result of some brilliant build-up play by Hartford. Le Rouge would quickly answer as Laurent Kissiedou delivered a ball to Ben Morris in the box, who beat his defender and slid it past the Hartford keeper, equalizing this game at 1-1. Both teams would struggle to find momentum throughout the rest of the match, leaving the teams sharing the points.

The draw still helped Detroit City in the playoff race. The point puts them back in fourth place in the Eastern Conference. Detroit is currently one point ahead of fifth-place Rhode Island FC, two points ahead of sixth-place Indy Eleven, and three points ahead of seventh-place Birmingham Legion FC.

Both DCFC and El Paso have both claimed eight points in their last five matches. For bottom of the Western Conference table El Paso, this is the best run of form the team has had since early June.

El Paso is coming off a bye week. They last played on August 24th, drawing 0-0 at Monterey Bay FC. Locomotive's center-back Noah Dollenmayer picked up a red card late in that match, meaning he will miss out on this matchup.

The road has been the place to be for Le Rouge as of late, having picked up two wins and a draw in the last three road matches. DCFC traveled to El Paso last year and walked away with a 3-1 victory over Locomotive last season. An own goal from El Paso early on gave DCFC an early lead, but after an equalizer in the 17th minute, two second-half goals, one from Yazeed Matthews and one from Maxi Rodriguez, would clinch the three points for Le Rouge.

Detroit City returns to Keyworth Stadium next Saturday, September 14, to face off against Western Conference side New Mexico United. Tickets for all Detroit City matches can be found at www.detcityfc.com/tickets.

CBS News Detroit is the official broadcast partner of Detroit City FC. This story is reprinted with permission from Detroit City FC.