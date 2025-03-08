Watch Live: Detroit City FC vs. Miami FC

Detroit City FC opens the 2025 USL Championship campaign this Saturday when the club travels to Florida to take on Miami FC. Kickoff from South Dade Kia Field at Pitbull Stadium is scheduled for 7 p.m. The match will be broadcast locally on CW Detroit 50 (WKBD-TV). Supporters in Michigan can stream the match for free at CBSDetroit.com.

Le Rouge enters this season from the most successful USL Championship campaign in club history. They finished the season with 15 wins, 11 draws, and eight losses, finishing third in the Eastern Conference. The season ended in the first round of the USL Championship Playoffs when they fell to the Tampa Bay Rowdies on penalty kicks.

Detroit City parted ways with multiple players this offseason, including 2024 Black Arrow Award winner Maxi Rodriguez and club legend Nate Steinwascher, who announced his retirement from professional soccer. In their place, new faces have joined the club this offseason, including goalkeeper Carlos Herrera, defenders Morey Doner and Shane Wiedt, midfielders Jay Chapman, Marcello Polisi, Haruki Yamazaki, plus forwards Ates Diouf, Sebastián Guenzatti, and Darren Smith.

The Miami FC comes into this season off their worst season in club history, finishing the year bottom of the USL Championship with only 11 points. Argentinian manager Gastόn Maddoni has been brought in to steer the ship in the right direction. In addition to a new coaching staff, Miami has brought in multiple new faces, including former MLS midfielder Sebastián Blanco, Lucas Melano, and former MLS goalkeeper and U.S. National Team Member Bill Hamid.

These two sides faced off two times last season, with Le Rouge walking away with victory in both matches. Back in June, DCFC walked away with a 4-0 road victory that saw Rhys Williams, Michael Bryant, and Maxi Rodriguez find the back of the net. In the return fixture in October, it would be more of the same as DCFC walked away with a 3-0 victory in this matchup. Rhys Williams and Laurent Kissiedou would find the back of the net before Nate Steinwasher stepped up to take a penalty in stoppage time to finish Detroit City's victory.

Detroit City will be on the road next week, traveling to face the 2024 USL Championship winners, Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC. Le Rouge will kick off the home slate of the 2025 season on March 22, hosting Birmingham Legion FC. Kickoff is set for 4:00 p.m. Tickets for all Detroit City matches can be found at www.detcityfc.com/tickets.

CBS News Detroit is the official broadcast partner of Detroit City FC. This story is reprinted with permission from Detroit City FC.