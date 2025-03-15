Watch Live: Detroit City FC vs. Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC

Detroit City FC continues its short two-match road trip this weekend as it travels to face 2024 USL Championship Champions Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC. Kickoff from Weidner Field is scheduled for 6 p.m. ET. The game will be broadcast locally on CW Detroit 50 (WKBD-TV). For Michigan residents, the match is free to stream on CBSDetroit.com. In addition, this weekend's match will be broadcast live on SiriusXM FC channel 157.

Le Rouge enters this match off a 2-0 road victory over Miami FC on Saturday evening. Michael Bryant's goal in the 32nd minute opened the scoring for Le Rouge, and an insurance goal from Connor Rutz in the 87th ensured Detroit claimed three points for the first time in 2025. For goalkeeper Carlos Saldaña, it would be his first clean sheet of the season and his sixth overall for Le Rouge.

Defender Michael Bryant was named to the USL Championship Team of the Week for his performance in Miami. Bryant scored the game-winning goal, won 11 duels, completed five long passes, and completed 91% of his passes.

Seven players made their DCFC debuts in Miami and have all been awarded legacy numbers. Jay Chapman (218), Marcello Polisi (219), Darren Smith (220), and Shane Wiedt (221) all got their first starts for Detroit. Meanwhile, Morey Doner (222), Sebastián Guenzatti (223), and Ates Diouf (224) came on as substitutes to make their first appearance.

Coming off winning the USL Championship last season, Colorado Springs started the 2025 campaign on the road with a 2-2 draw against El Paso Locomotive FC. Switchbacks started the game quickly, winning a penalty in the first minute. After midfielder Marco Micaletto converted, Colorado Springs held the lead for most of the first half until El Paso found an equalizer in the 43rd minute. Jonas Fjeldberg would put Switchbacks back in the lead in the 74th minute, but Colorado Springs would concede in the 90th minute.

Switchbacks return many key players from their championship run in 2024, including goalkeeper Christian Herrera and defender and captain Matt Mahoney. Both players played all 3,450 minutes of the 38 games for Switchbacks last season, and head coach James Chambers will expect similar from them this season.

These two only faced off once last season, in match week 1 of the 2024 USL Championship season, when Detroit walked away with a 2-1 victory. Connor Rutz found the back of the net in the 89th minute to give DCFC their first points of the 2024 season.

Le Rouge returns to Keyworth for the first time in 2025 next Saturday, March 22, hosting Birmingham Legion FC. Kickoff is set for 4 p.m. Tickets for all Detroit City matches can be found at www.detcityfc.com/tickets.

For more information about Detroit City FC, visit detcityfc.com and follow @DetroitCityFC on X and Facebook and @detroitcityfootballclub on Instagram.