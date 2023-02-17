Detroit City Distillery's Paczki Day Party kicks off several days of celebrating

(CBS DETROIT) - Vodka lovers will have something to celebrate this weekend.

Paczki Day is quickly approaching, and Detroit City Distillery is kicking the celebration off early with a Paczki Day Party.

The fun outdoor event will feature cocktails, food and live music. The event celebrates the signature vodka made with fresh raspberry paczki from Hamtramck's New Palace Bakery, and went on sale on Feb. 3.

The public party will celebrate the release at the Tasting Room at 2462 Riopelle Street in Detroit's Eastern Market, beginning at 10 a.m. Saturday.

"It's been incredible to see Paczki Day Vodka become a tradition within Michigan's Polish community and watch the sensation grow nationwide," said Michael Forsyth, co-owner of Detroit City Distillery.

"People travel from all over America to get their hands on this once-a-year spirit and celebrate with their Polish comrades. It's a special thing when a spirit brings people together. This year, we're excited to get Paczki Day Vodka to more Polish communities across the country via partnerships that support direct-to-consumer shipping so we can continue to gauge the demand nationwide."

Paczki Day Vodka is made by distilling fresh raspberry paczki in 100% potato vodka from Poland and Michigan in a 500-gallon copper pot still. The result is a crystal-clear one-of-a-kind, spirit that is smooth, buttery and has a distinct raspberry finish. It can be enjoyed chilled over ice, mixed in a cocktail or as a paczki chaser.

For more information visit, www.detroitcitydistillery.com