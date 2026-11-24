The Detroit City Council on Tuesday approved a $2.2 billion redevelopment plan for the Renaissance Center, in a push to turn the former General Motors headquarters into mixed-use property on the riverfront.

The 7-2 vote came at about 3 p.m., hours after the council began discussing the project that is spearheaded by Bedrock and GM. Councilmembers Denzel McCampbell and Gabriela Santiago-Romero were the dissenting votes.

Those who opposed the project argued that it had moved forward too quickly and raised questions about funding.

The vote also came after the Neighborhood Advisory Council signed a letter supporting the development's Community Benefits Agreement. The agreement includes millions for housing, small businesses, workforce development, community space and parking. Developers are also committing $90 million in separate tax-related payments over 30 years.

The project also includes knocking down two of the towers.

Detroit Mayor Mary Sheffield released a statement following the vote, thanking the council for "moving this transformational project forward." She also thanked the Neighborhood Advisory Council, which included residents.

"Today's City Council vote moves Detroit one step closer to a new chapter for our riverfront, the Renaissance Center and for our city," Sheffield said, in part. "I thank Bedrock and General Motors for their commitment to structuring this massive redevelopment project through an unprecedented not-for-profit model built off Dan Gilbert's $1 billion gift, and to a vision that will reopen downtown to the riverfront with new homes, parks and jobs."