Detroit child care license suspended after state investigates instances of children walking away

A Detroit child care center's license was suspended after state officials investigated reports of failing to provide appropriate care and supervision, as well as failing to cooperate with state authorities during an investigation.

PBA Royal LLC, New Beginnings Child Care and Academy, located at 15340 Southfield Freeway, was ordered to stop providing child care effective 6 p.m. Nov. 17, the Michigan Department of Lifelong Education, Advancement and Potential Child Care Licensing Bureau said in its notice issued Thursday.

"It was critical to take emergency action to protect the health, welfare and safety of the children at this child care center," the notice said.

The owners have the right to seek an administrative hearing, according to the state.

Pageant Atterberry and Vanecia Ayers are the license holders for New Beginnings, according to the notice.

The conduct cited regarding appropriate care and supervision of children included an instance in July 2025 when only one teacher accompanied 20 children to a park for outdoor activities. That teacher was also driving the vehicle transporting the children.

During the park outing, state officials said, three boys who did not attend the child care center assaulted an 11-year-old boy and stole money from his backpack.

After the bus arrived back at the center, the reports say the 11-year-old left and walked unsupervised nearly a mile back home. It took about an hour for the staff to call the mother and notify her that the boy was missing. The mother went home and found him in their backyard under a tree, according to state officials.

Less than two weeks later, state officials said, a sibling from that same family got out of the center, barefoot and without supervision. According to the report, the child, an 8-year-old girl, has autism and Down syndrome and is also nonverbal. She was found by passers-by trying to cross a busy street. One of those individuals called 911, Detroit Police responded, and a few minutes later, a day care employee showed up to claim her, officials said.

As police attempted to investigate an injury sustained by another child on another date, staff said they were unable to view the security video and "provided differing accounts" of how the injury happened to police, the child's mother and to state authorities.

State authorities also determined that three teachers who were providing care for children on a specific date had not completed background checks.