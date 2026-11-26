For generations of Detroiters, Thanksgiving has meant more than gathering around the dinner table. It has meant heading downtown for the parade, a holiday tradition that celebrated a major milestone this year.

America's Thanksgiving Parade marked its 100th appearance on Woodward Avenue, drawing families from across Metro Detroit and bringing thousands to the heart of downtown.

For many spectators, seeing the floats remains one of the highlights of the day.

"I like the papier-mâché heads. Those are awesome," said Camille Bart.

Antonio Rivers said one float, in particular, stands out each year.

"Motown, for sure. I like the Motown," Rivers said.

Dorian Tyus and his son, Jasan Tyus, started their day at the Turkey Trot and planned to spend the rest of Thanksgiving taking in other holiday traditions.

"We like to watch the Lions game, so we're excited for the Lions game. It's an important game this year. They play the Bears. Got a good exercise in, so we're all set," Dorian said.

"Well, I'm also around here to watch the parade, also," Jasan added.

The parade's impact extends beyond families gathered along the route. Downtown businesses also see a surge in customers on Thanksgiving Day.

At Hudson Cafe, owner Tom Teknos said Thanksgiving is one of the restaurant's busiest days of the year, with thousands of customers and spectators filling downtown.

"We released our reservations probably three weeks ago. I think we filled up in a matter of eight minutes, and obviously the phone was ringing off the hook. We're extremely grateful that people choose to dine with us," Teknos said.

Behind the scenes, artists and designers spent months preparing for the milestone celebration. Parade creative director Alex Federico said being part of the 100th parade was a special experience.

"For the 100th parade, we feel like we're so honored as an art staff to be putting this together and being a part of it. It's really special," Federiko said.

The Thanksgiving tradition continues to bring together families, businesses and generations of Detroiters, a century after it first made its way down Woodward Avenue.