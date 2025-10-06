Detroit businesses, fans prep for Detroit Tigers playoff series at Comerica Park

Playoff baseball is back in the Motor City.

The Detroit Tigers are set to host the Seattle Mariners for Games 3 and 4 in the American League Division Series Tuesday and Wednesday at Comerica Park.

Businesses are gearing up for the influx of fans expected downtown this week.

Built for fans of Detroit sports teams is clothing outfitter and fan shop, FanaticU.

"They've got some beautiful stuff. I do have a lot of stuff. I probably have a piece for every day of the week," said Vik Tandon, lifelong Tigers fan.

On Monday, the store is quiet, but come gameday, sales are expected to skyrocket.

"We probably do like 75 to 80% more than what we normally do on a regular day, like a regular game," said Wayne Bengle, a FanaticU salesclerk.

Bengle says when Detroit teams are in the playoffs, everyone wins.

"It brings the city together, and it's good for the city of Detroit, you know, because it brings in revenue to the restaurants and to small businesses like ourselves," he said.

FanaticU offers a wide variety of apparel and merchandise.

Fans say now it's up to the Tigers to pull off the victory.

"You know, home cooking, your home bed. I mean, it should help them a lot, I hope. Plus the fans. I think we're going to turn out pretty good," said Bob Dietz, a FanaticU salesclerk.

First pitch for Game 3 is at 4:08 p.m. Tuesday. Game 4 on Wednesday is slated to start at 3:08 p.m.