Detroit businesses face costly repairs after tornado tears through east side

Five days after an EF-2 tornado tore through Detroit's east side, some businesses are just now getting a clearer picture of what it will take to recover.

J.D. Givhan says his team left their property, J&G Pallets and Trucking, just 30 minutes before the tornado came through.

When he returned, he couldn't believe what he saw.

"Well, it looked like a war zone. When I the closest I can get down here was this street here, and all the poles was leaning on Benson, and when I got up in the building here, I saw the roof was gone," Givhan said.

The damage stretches across the property.

"The whole roof had to be replaced on this building here, and then we had the door company come up. They're talking about 20 or $30,000 for these large doors," Givhan said.

Givhan says this particular property was not insured, as the company had recently moved out and was preparing to sell it.

"The tenant literally moved out about three weeks ago, and we had the for-sale sign on it. We were planning the open house, and we were literally in sale. But it's just … we can't even sell it the way it is," Givhan said.

For now, pallets are blocking one of the damaged doorways.

After the weekend and Labor Day, Givhan says they are only just beginning to figure out what comes next.

"This is basically our first day, really back on the ground to see which way we are going to go with it," Givhan said.

Givhan says he has not heard from the city, and right now, he doesn't know whether to repair the building or try to sell it as-is.

"It's not nothing that we plan for, but it's just something that happens. If there is any assistance out there that can help us, it'd be greatly appreciated. It's been a hard time right now," Givhan said.