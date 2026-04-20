Detroit business prepare for uptick in customers with Pistons in NBA playoff

The Detroit Pistons' making the NBA playoffs has not only fans excited but also businesses downtown.

"The crowds that we get here, the parties that we are able to throw, and the service that we are able to give our customers, you can't beat that," said Cesar Ramirez, manager of Harry's.

Being located right next to Little Caesars Area, Ramirez says they are not strangers to large crowds, but that he does see an uptick during playoff seasons like this one.

"We just staff and we throw the party, I mean, we do what we do here at Harry's, and we don't really have to change much of what we do just because we're always prepared for it," said Ramirez.

The majority of customers on Sunday were decked out in Pistons' gear. That's where CBS News Detroit found two longtime fans.

Brandon Davis says he and his friend have been watching the Pistons since they were 5 years old, and when the team makes it this far, it brings up nostalgic memories.

"Well, Bob Lanier — remember Bob Lanier — Curtis Rowe came to our neighborhood, they were at a VFW hall, the Lodge, and we got the chance to meet them," said Davis.

And while some fandoms are shorter than others, their love for the team is just as strong.

"We will do whatever it takes to get to the top. I've told my stepbrother, my grandma, and my mom nothing else matters; we will win," said longtime fan Nolan Cooper.

Fans say they will continue to cheer the team into the next game against the Orlando Magic at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, April 22.