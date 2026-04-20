Watch CBS News
Local News

Detroit business prepare for uptick in customers with Pistons in NBA playoff

By
Julia Avant
Julia Avant
After living in the Deep South for years, Julia Avant is back home as a reporter for CBS News Detroit. Growing up in Sterling Heights, many knew her as Julia Smith. She grew up as a competitive dancer and attended numerous events in the Italian-American community, all while competing in the Miss America Organization way back in the day as Miss Michigan Teen.
Read Full Bio
Julia Avant

/ CBS Detroit

Add CBS News on Google

The Detroit Pistons' making the NBA playoffs has not only fans excited but also businesses downtown.

"The crowds that we get here, the parties that we are able to throw, and the service that we are able to give our customers, you can't beat that," said Cesar Ramirez, manager of Harry's.

Being located right next to Little Caesars Area, Ramirez says they are not strangers to large crowds, but that he does see an uptick during playoff seasons like this one.

"We just staff and we throw the party, I mean, we do what we do here at Harry's, and we don't really have to change much of what we do just because we're always prepared for it," said Ramirez.

The majority of customers on Sunday were decked out in Pistons' gear. That's where CBS News Detroit found two longtime fans.

Brandon Davis says he and his friend have been watching the Pistons since they were 5 years old, and when the team makes it this far, it brings up nostalgic memories.

"Well, Bob Lanier — remember Bob Lanier — Curtis Rowe came to our neighborhood, they were at a VFW hall, the Lodge, and we got the chance to meet them," said Davis.

And while some fandoms are shorter than others, their love for the team is just as strong.

"We will do whatever it takes to get to the top. I've told my stepbrother, my grandma, and my mom nothing else matters; we will win," said longtime fan Nolan Cooper.

Fans say they will continue to cheer the team into the next game against the Orlando Magic at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, April 22.

In:

© 2026 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue