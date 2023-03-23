Detroit business closed after recent non-fatal shootings, operating without liquor license

(CBS DETROIT) - A bar in Detroit has been closed for operating without a liquor license following two recent shootings.

STAK$ Bar and Grill, located in the 8700 block of Grand River Ave., has been closed by Detroit police with the assistance of the City of Detroit Buildings, Safety Engineering, and Environmental Department (BSEED).

"The safety and well-being of residents and visitors of the city remain a top priority," the Detroit Police Department said on Twitter.

🚫CLOSURE OF UNLICENSED BUSINESS:

Following the investigation of two recent non-fatal shootings at this business in the 8700 block of Grand River, the location, which was also operating without a liquor license, (1/3) pic.twitter.com/GFJtx1LCzC — DPD 10th Precinct (@DPD10Pct) March 22, 2023

The closure comes after authorities discovered the bar was operating without a liquor license while investigating recent non-fatal shootings.

Police say at about 2 a.m. on March 19, an altercation occurred between a group inside the bar, and two women, a 22-year-old and a 29-year-old, were shot.

As of Sunday, the 22-year-old was in critical condition, and the 29-year-old was in stable condition.

In addition, Detroit police have not released any details on the other recent shooting.