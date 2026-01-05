Detroit Auto Show to debut new exhibit with off-road vehicles, equipment

Michigan Overland Adventure, an immersive automotive industry exhibit celebrating off-road adventures, will make its debut during the 2026 Detroit Auto Show.

The all-new feature will transform a dedicated area of the show floor into a showcase featuring custom-built trucks, sport utility vehicles and expedition equipment by several manufacturers. Rooftop tents, recovery equipment and off-road trailers will be among the displays.

"The experience invites attendees to step into the world of overlanding — where capability, durability, and freedom come together," the announcement said.

"Across the industry, we're seeing a real shift toward vehicles that are built for more than just getting from point A to point B," said Todd Szott, 2026 Detroit Auto Show Chair. "Michigan Overland Adventure taps directly into that momentum. It reflects how automakers — especially those with deep roots here in Detroit — are responding to consumer demand for capability, authenticity, and vehicles that can take people further, whether that's up north, off the grid, or off the beaten path."

Tickets are now on sale for the 2026 Detroit Auto Show, which runs January 14–25 at Huntington Place in downtown Detroit. Public visitor dates open on January 17. The Charity Preview and the North American Car, Truck and Utility Vehicle of the Year award announcements are also part of the schedule.

Formerly known as the North American International Auto Show, the event has been an annual event in Detroit since 1965.

This year's event features several automotive brands, including Ford, Chrysler and GM, along with a gallery that showcases other vehicle manufacturers.