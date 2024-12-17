Detroit Auto Show will feature 22 brands, 4 immersive track experiences

(CBS DETROIT) — More than 20 auto brands and four immersive track experiences will highlight the 2025 Detroit Auto Show in January.

Organizers announced earlier this year that the show was returning to its traditional January slot after taking place in the fall in recent years. The show returned in September 2022 following a three-year hiatus.

The 2025 event will include corporate-supported displays by Alfa Romeo, Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, Chrysler, Dodge, Fiat, Ford, GMC, Jeep, Kia, Lincoln, Ram, Toyota and Volkswagen, as well as dealer-supported displays for BMW, Honda, Hyundai, INEOS, Mazda and Mercedes-Benz.

Visitors will have the opportunity to test several vehicles on four indoor tracks, including Ford's Bronco Built Wild Track, which features two new obstacles in the Rock Crawl and Tilt Ridge, and Jeep's Camp Jeep experience.

Attendees can also test-drive electric vehicles from BMW, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC and Rivian on the returning Powering Michigan EV Experience track.

In addition, the Detroit Auto Show is partnering with the Detroit Grand Prix for a Grand Prix-themed track featuring a variety of vehicles, including hybrid and electric.

"Through this blended automaker and dealer participation, we're able to give attendees a totally immersive experience in some of the most exciting products available on the market today — whether that's comparing a variety of propulsion systems on one of four tracks, to seeing hundreds of brand-defining vehicles, up-close-and-personal and all in one place," said Detroit Auto Show Chairman Karl Zimmermann.

The 2025 Detroit Auto Show is Jan. 10-20 at Huntington Place in Detroit.

2025 Detroit Auto Show schedule

Media Day, Friday, Jan. 10

Charity Preview, Friday, Jan. 10

Industry Days and AutoMobili-D, Wednesday, Jan. 15 through Thursday, Jan. 16

Mobility Global Forum, Wednesday, Jan. 15 through Thursday, Jan. 16

Future Leaders Forum, Wednesday, Jan. 15 through Thursday, Jan. 16

Racing Day presented by the Detroit Grand Prix, Friday, Jan. 17

Driven by Service Day, Saturday, Jan. 18

Public Show, Saturday, Jan. 11 through Monday, Jan. 20

Tickets for the 2025 Detroit Auto Show

Tickets are $20 for adults, $12 for senior citizens 65 and older, and $10 for children three to 12 years old. Children two and under are free. Visitors can also purchase a family pass for $50, which covers admission for two adults and three children.

Tickets can be purchased ahead of time or on the day of the show.

Tickets for the 2025 Detroit Auto Show Charity Preview

The show's annual black-tie Charity Preview will take place on Friday, Jan. 10, from 5 to 9 p.m. Hip hop recording artist Flo Rida will perform during the event.

Since its inception in 1976, the Charity Preview has raised more than $125 million for children's charities in Southeast Michigan. The 2025 show will raise funds for the Boys and Girls Clubs of Southeastern Michigan, The Children's Center, The Children's Foundation, the Detroit Auto Dealers Association Charitable Foundation Fund, Detroit PAL and the University of Michigan Health C.S. Mott Children's Hospital.

Tickets are $400 each or $700 for a pair.