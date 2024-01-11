Watch CBS News
Detroit Auto Show returning to January slot

By DeJanay Booth-Singleton

/ CBS Detroit

(CBS DETROIT) - The annual North American International Auto Show is moving back to its January slot after spending the last few years in the fall, according to organizers on Thursday.

The show will not happen this year, and instead will debut in January 2025 in downtown Detroit.

Organizers say the event will kick off on Jan. 10 and through Jan. 20, with the charity preview scheduled on Jan. 10 and public days on Jan. 11-20.

"Our primary goal is to create an impactful auto show and showcase our great city and industry. After discussions with numerous partners, we believe a January date absolutely makes the most sense," read a statement. "In a constantly changing global automotive landscape, this update reflects our efforts to continue to reimagine the Detroit Auto Show with keeping an eye on what matters most – getting people excited about cars."  

The show returned in September 2022 after a three-year hiatus, featuring indoor and outdoor activities.

First published on January 11, 2024 / 6:26 PM EST

