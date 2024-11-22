Detroit Auto Show, Grand Prix announce partnership for 2025 auto show

Over 30 DPD officers without active licenses, Prosecutors agree to work with Michigan AG, more stories

Over 30 DPD officers without licenses, Prosecutors agree to work with Michigan AG, more stories

Over 30 DPD officers without licenses, Prosecutors agree to work with Michigan AG, more stories

(CBS DETROIT) - The Detroit Auto Show announced it is partnering with the Detroit Grand Prix for the 2025 auto show in January.

The 10-day event will feature Racing Day presented by the Detroit Grand Prix on Jan. 17, 2025, at Huntington Place, according to a news release.

The public will have a chance to interact with top racing drivers competing in the NTT INDYCAR SERIES and INDY NXT by Firestone. For the first time in history, the auto show will have two indoor tracks in celebration of the 2025 Grand Prix (May 30-June 1). One of the tracks will be dedicated to Racing Day on Jan. 17, allowing the public to "witness the intersection of automotive innovation and competitive motorsports," auto show organizers say.

"The Detroit Grand Prix embodies innovation and the spirit of Detroit," Sam Klemet, co-executive director of the Detroit Auto Show, said in a statement. "We are thrilled to have a partnership with the Detroit Grand Prix and bring this amazing experience of Racing Day to the 2025 Detroit Auto Show."

The auto show is scheduled for Jan. 10-20, 2025. Organizers announced earlier this year that the event was returning to its January slot after the last few years hosted in the fall.

The auto show returned in September 2022 after a three-year hiatus.

The 2025 event, which is open to the public from Jan. 11 to 20, includes a charity preview on Jan. 10 and Industry Days on Jan. 15-16.