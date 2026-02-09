Detroit author creates coloring book to teach Black history across generations

From Martin Luther King's "I Have A Dream Speech" to Kendrick Lamar's Super Bowl Halftime Show performance in 2025, one Detroiter is connecting readers with Black history, one line at a time.

CBS News Detroit spoke with author Javonne Barrett to learn how his debut coloring book, "Lines of Legacy: A Black History Coloring Book," empowers readers to bring this history to life through creativity, while also sparking a conversation anyone can participate in.

On the surface, the book teaches readers about 25 pivotal moments in American Black history, but on a deeper level, it reflects the way many are left filling in the blanks as adults for truths we probably didn't learn about as kids in school.

"The main goal was really to break down those invisible barriers that I think we put up, and make it feel approachable and safe, as well as fun, because I do want people to enjoy it," said author Javonne Barrett.

The University of Michigan alum and Detroit native says his city's soul can be felt throughout this book by the way it sparks creativity, rewards resilience, and honors the legacy of those who came before.

The lines are not just borders to help learners bring Black History to life; they also trace the origins of what Black Americans experience today.

"I knew I always wanted it to cover multiple genres and industries, and to my surprise, there was also a lot that I learned along the way, so I also hope that readers can take away additional information and insights they weren't exposed to prior," Barrett said.

It's a coloring book that bridges conversations about Black History for people across all ages and races, which can be learned alone or talked about together.

"Whether you're at a friend's gathering, or you're at school, or you're at home with parents and kids spending time engaging with the book, I really wanted to make sure that visibility stayed at the forefront around Black leaders and Black moments," Barrett said.

It's the conversations, not just the ink of a marker, Barrett says, that will keep Black History from being erased.

"I see this book as an additional artifact to preserving our culture, quite frankly. When you think about the current erasure of our history that's happening as well as the knowledge gaps that already exist, I really think that it can be a unique way to sort of create a space of learning and reflection," Barrett said.

Those interested in seeing Barrett's upcoming events and where "Lines of Legacy" is available can head to his website.