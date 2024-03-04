Detroit artist working on mural in Corktown for new BET+ series

(CBS DETROIT) - Coming next month to BET+ is a new series with a familiar face.

Diarra from Detroit will air its first episode on March 21, and here locally, you'll find a mural being painted in Corktown for the new series.

"It's really math and science more than anything," said Detroit-born Sydney G. James, the artist tackling the city's newest mural near the intersection of Michigan Avenue and Rosa Parks Boulevard in Corktown.

James has brought murals to multiple parts of the city, many of which you may recognize. That said, her city isn't the only place you'll see her work.

"Nepal, Katmandu, Sierra Leone, Los Angeles, Long Beach, New York. Like literally all over the country, but legit all over the world," James said when talking about where she has worked.

All of her artwork led her back to Corktown to be a part of the new BET+ series.

The show's lead actress is Diarra Kilpatrick, and like James, she's also a Detroit native.

"I was blessed to meet Diarra maybe 15-16 years ago when I was living in Los Angeles working on another television show that I was actually working on because I was the artist behind the scenes on the show, and just to see this all come full circle like I met you this way, but now I'm meeting you again in all of your glory, and you're bringing me along with your journey. That's the best part," James said.