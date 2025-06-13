Watch CBS News
Entertainment

Detroit artist paints everyday people to honor their stories, not their status

By Lauren Winfrey

/ CBS Detroit

Detroit artist paints everyday people to honor their stories
Detroit artist paints everyday people to honor their stories 03:05

A Detroit-based artist is on a mission to capture the soul of the city by painting the people who live in it.

Richard Wilson isn't focused on celebrities or influencers; he's painting everyday Detroiters, not because they're famous, but because he believes their lives and stories are worth remembering.

"It's quite niche," Wilson says of his work, "but I think those are the people we should be celebrating, treating as aristocracy, and having paintings of them in public spaces."

Originally from London, Wilson got his start as a graffiti artist. Over time, he shifted to murals, and his most well-known Detroit piece, "A Tribute to Stevie," graces the side of the Music Hall downtown.

But now, he's pivoting once again.

"I've moved away somewhat from the murals," Wilson says. "I'm keen to do the same kind of thing with people around us who are still with us, to have their legacy kept in this classical way."

That vision is what drives his latest project, a portrait series he's calling "Season One." It features Detroiters whose stories might otherwise go untold.

His most recent subject? Flint native and world-renowned muralist Hubert Massey, known for his large-scale fresco installations.

"For me, the narrative is Hubert," Wilson says. "It's not about me. I just want to celebrate Hubert."

Wilson has also painted Detroiters like Jantae' Spinks and her partner, owners of "Someday," an art gallery and bakehouse in the city's North End neighborhood. Spinks says the project is meaningful on a deep level.

"They don't get to see themselves that way," she says. "Especially everyday Black people in Detroit. So to take on that task of ennobling them and ushering them into a realm they might never have seen themselves in, it's kind of heavy."

Wilson hopes to continue the portrait project beyond this initial season. "I've got a list as long as your arm of this other person, this other person, who I'm going to be painting," he says.

His goal is simple: to show people they matter.

"I've never met kinder, lovelier people in the world," Wilson says of Detroit. "And I'm reasonably well-traveled."

Lauren Winfrey

A native of Detroit, Lauren Winfrey has dreamed of the day she'd return home to tell stories in the city that's helped shape the woman she is today. So, when the opportunity to wake up early with Detroit and its surrounding areas to anchor the weekend morning newscast presented itself, she accepted it without hesitation.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.