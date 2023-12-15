Detroit police search form armed robbery suspect
DETROIT, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - The Detroit Police Department is looking for an armed robbery suspect.
The robbery happened on Dec. 14 around 2 p.m. in the 17000 block of W. McNichols.
The suspect bought an item at a gas station before leaving the store, police said.
The suspect then approached the victim, taking out a handgun before robbing the victim of their white-framed Cartier glasses, according to police.
The suspect fled the scene in a black Chevrolet Sedan, heading northbound on Southfield Service Drive, investigation shows.
The suspect is described by police as a slim man in his 20s, around 5 feet and 11 inches tall.
He was wearing a black hoodie, black pants with a white stripe, and white shoes, police said.
Anyone with information can call police at 313-596-5840, Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak-Up, or submit a tip on DetroitRewards.tv.
