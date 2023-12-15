Watch CBS News
Detroit police search form armed robbery suspect

By Gabrielle Dawson

/ CBS Detroit

CBS News Detroit Digital Brief for Dec. 15, 2023
Dec. 15, 2023

DETROIT, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - The Detroit Police Department is looking for an armed robbery suspect. 

The robbery happened on Dec. 14 around 2 p.m. in the 17000 block of W. McNichols. 

The suspect bought an item at a gas station before leaving the store, police said. 

Armed robbery suspect
Detroit Police Department

The suspect then approached the victim, taking out a handgun before robbing the victim of their white-framed Cartier glasses, according to police. 

The suspect fled the scene in a black Chevrolet Sedan, heading northbound on Southfield Service Drive, investigation shows. 

Armed robbery suspect vehicle
Detroit Police Department

The suspect is described by police as a slim man in his 20s, around 5 feet and 11 inches tall. 

He was wearing a black hoodie, black pants with a white stripe, and white shoes, police said. 

Anyone with information can call police at 313-596-5840, Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak-Up, or submit a tip on DetroitRewards.tv.  

December 15, 2023

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

