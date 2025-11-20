Detroit-area teen arrested after driving 100 mph on freeway, trying to hide firearm

A 19-year-old man from Farmington Hills, Michigan, has been arrested after authorities say he was spotted going 100 mph on the Lodge Freeway and tried to stash a gun away.

According to Michigan State Police, the Trooper 2 helicopter was on patrol on Thursday when it witnessed the driver speeding. It followed the teen to a home in Oakland County, where he was seen putting something in a box.

Troopers arrived at the scene and took the teen into custody. Further investigation determined the item he stashed was a firearm, which was recovered.

"First, driving recklessly continues to be a problem," said MSP 1st Lieutenant Mike Shaw. "Second, great work by the crew of Trooper 2 and the use of technology in order to get these firearms off the street."