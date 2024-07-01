Detroit-area couple stab each other during domestic struggle after man allegedly strangles woman, police say

(CBS DETROIT) - A Detroit-area couple received stab wounds during a struggle that ensued after a woman fought to free herself after a man strangled her, police said.

At 4 p.m. on Sunday, officers responded to the 21000 block of Wyoming St. in Royal Oak Township after receiving a report of an assault that involved a knife.

When they arrived, they saw a 36-year-old man walking away from the house covered in blood. He was taken to a local hospital.

An investigation revealed that the man assaulted the woman inside the home, and she had fought to get free as she was being strangled.

After she freed herself, police say she ran into the kitchen where she and the man fought over a knife that was in the sink.

Both received stab wounds during the fight.

The woman ran to a neighbor's house to get help and call 911.

The woman was treated at the scene but refused further medical attention. The suspect is in custody at the hospital and will be lodged once discharged.

State police say the case is pending a prosecutor's review.

"There is help available if you are a victim of domestic violence," said Michigan State Police Lt. Mike Shaw. "You can call the Michigan Domestic Violence hotline at 866.VOICEDV for access to available services."