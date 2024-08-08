Detroit-area teen arrested after stealing $100,000 worth of cannabis, merchandise from dispensary, police say

Harris and Walz campaign in Michigan, Vance visits Detroit-area police station and more top stories

(CBS DETROIT) - A 15-year-old was arrested Monday in connection to a break-in at a Detroit-area dispensary over the weekend, where $100,000 worth of cannabis and merchandise was stolen, officials said.

At 1:50 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 3, Royal Oak officers responded to the Gatsby Cannabis Company at 5130 Meijer Drive for a burglary alarm.

When they arrived at the dispensary, officers found a smashed window on the east side of the building and discovered that the dispensary had been ransacked.

On Monday, Royal Oak detectives assisted the Troy Police Special Investigations Unit and conducted a search warrant at the suspect's Royal Oak home.

Police recovered $100,000 worth of stolen cannabis and related merchandise from the home. The 15-year-old suspect was arrested. The teen is also suspected of fleeing officers at high speeds at the time of the incident.

During their investigation, authorities discovered that the teen was also connected to a home invasion that happened in the 800 block of McClean on July 26.

The 15-year-old has been charged with breaking and entering a business and third-degree fleeing and eluding. The teen is being held at Oakland County Children's Village.