Detroit among 5 new destinations for Lufthansa Dreamliner

(CBS DETROIT) - Detroit is one of five destinations where Lufthansa's newest aircraft, the Boeing 787-9, will travel to this summer.

According to the Lufthansa Group, the Dreamliner will begin serving Detroit on Feb. 13.

"The Dreamliner will fly six times a week from Frankfurt to Dallas-Fort Worth (DFW), Texas," according to Lufthansa Group. "Lufthansa will offer four weekly flights to Montreal (YUL), Canada and ramp this up on 1 May to daily flights. Also early in May, Lufthansa will fly its Dreamliner daily to Denver (DEN), Colorado, three times weekly to Austin (AUS), Texas and on 13 February, begin serving Detroit (DTW), Michigan. And since October last year, the Dreamliner flies daily to Newark (EWR)."

Lufthansa operates three Boeing 787-9s, and two more are expected to be delivered soon.

The Lufthansa Group says the cabins are equipped with innovative lighting systems, and the larger windows offer a better view.

In addition, the Dreamliner is environmentally friendly.

It consumes 2.5 liters of kerosene per passenger per 100 kilometers flown, which is 30% less than the previous aircraft model.