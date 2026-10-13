Detroit announces plans for 9th annual "Halloween in the D"

"Halloween in the D" is back for its ninth year, as the city invites everyone to join the spooky celebrations.

City leaders unveiled plans on Tuesday for how they hope to help young people celebrate Halloween.

"What was once Devil's Night turned into Angel's night because of the block clubs and neighborhoods and residents who came out and said we want to take back our neighborhoods in the City of Detroit," said Detroit Mayor Mary Sheffield.

Everything gets kicked off with ScareFest on Oct. 24th at Palmer Park.

"We're going to come back with our famous haunted hayride, we're going to have more carnival rides, inflatables," said Detroit General Services Director Crystal Perkins.

The city is also bringing back its Halloween decorating contest to see which blocks can have the most Halloween spirit.

There will be nearly three dozen trunk-or-treat events with Detroit police officers and firefighters on Halloween for even more family friendly fun.

"They're getting a chance to interact, no police officers, see us in a different light. And ultimately someone is going to say, I want to give back to my community too and be a Detroit police officer," said Detroit Police Chief Todd Bettison.

That's what Chief Bettison says he's dressing up as for Halloween, and as for Mayor Sheffield —

"Just as the first woman mayor of Detroit. That's what I'll be, the first woman mayor, and I'm sure a lot of young people would love to see that," she said.

The city is asking residents and businesses to help keep the initiative a success by volunteering and sponsoring events.

For more info on participation and event details, head to halloweeninthed.org.